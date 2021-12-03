Not long after delivering his track “Specific” with Blxst, rising rapper Shordie Shordie has delivered a slick video for his new song “Counter.”

Building upon his catchy blend of R&B and hip-hop, “Counter” is one of Shordie’s most direct singles to date. Running just over two and a half minutes, he doesn’t waste his time atop the colorful production. Upon sharing the track, Shordie added on Instagram, “My fav part of da house.” The release of the track follows the conclusion of a supporting slot on OhGeesy’s sold-out North America tour.

It’s not clear if the song is taken from a forthcoming project from the Baltimore rapper.

Earlier this year, Shordie teamed-up with Murda Beatz for Memory Lane, which saw the two compliment each other’s styles. The record was supported with a video for the Trippie Redd collaboration “Love.”

Watch the video for “Counter” above.