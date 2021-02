With an impressive songwriting CV that includes credits for Sean Paul, Stefflon Don, Ella Eyre and Dua Lipa (the latter of which earned him a Grammy nomination), this year Shakka is focusing on himself. And even though he has a decade or so of experience under his belt, we've still yet to see a debut album from the soulful charmer. He is soon to correct that with a full-length project on the way, but before that arrives he's just dished out one of its singles, "When You Pull Up".