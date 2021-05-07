Saweetie gets active in the cinematic visual for her new song “Fast (Motion).” The new single is yet another lead-up to the West Coast rapper’s heavily anticipated debut album Pretty Bitch Music.

Directed by James Larese, the blockbuster-styled​​​​​​ video depicts Saweetie doing everything from winning the World Cup to becoming a giant and playing basketball on the streets of New York. While homages to movies like The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift can be seen plainly, Saweetie also left Easter eggs for some of her favorite Black-owned brands throughout. Brands such as Brandon Blackwood, Matte Swimwear, Mielle Natural Hair Care, Frank’s Bod, and High Hemp can all be seen at some point, and are products Saweetie often uses.

Ahead of the release of “Fast (Motion),” Saweetie joined YouTube Released to give a behind-the-scenes look at how the music video came together.

“Fast (Motion)” follows Saweetie’s EP Pretty Summer Playlist, which featured appearances from Drakeo the Ruler, Kendra Jae, and more. Embodying the sounds associated with the warmer months, Saweetie creates an audible picnic with some of her favorite rap friends who haven’t reached the superstar pinnacle that she has. With outstanding performance from up-and-coming acts like Drakeo and Bbyafricka, Pretty Summer Playlist is a fun and enjoyable project from the Icy Girl to hold fans over until the release of her full-length offering.

As fans continue waiting for Pretty Bitch Music, the video for Saweetie’s “Fast (Motion)” is available up top.