Katt Williams proves once again to be prophetic.

During a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Saweetie detailed how her father used one of Katt Williams’s iconic jokes to help her conquer bullies and haters in high school.

“It just wasn’t the happiest moment in my life,” Saweetie said when recalling how people hated on her in high school to co-host Angela Yee. “And my dad sat me down and he showed me this Katt Willams tape about how having haters is a good thing.”

During Katt Williams’s now-legendary 2006 stand-up special, The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1, the comedian claims that it would be foolish to get rid of haters. In fact, one should view haters as measures of success and figure out ways to accumulate more.



“What the fuck do you think a hater’s job is? To fucking hate. So, let them motherfuckers do they goddamn job,” Williams tells the crowd. “Ladies, if you got 14 women hating on you, you need to figure out how to get to 16 before the summer get here. Fellas, if you got 20 haters, you need 40 of them motherfuckers.”

J. Cole once said that “all contain true shit.” For Saweetie, the truth within Katt Williams’s punchlines (and her dad’s decision to use it as a teaching tool) allowed her to grow and mature past petty drama to become the woman she is today.

“My dad basically taught me at a young age that having haters is a good thing,” she continued. “Because that means you’re doing something right with your life.”

