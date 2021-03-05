Saweetie has dropped off the remix to her Doja Cat-featuring girl power anthem “Best Friend,” with a new appearance from Stefflon Don.

The Bay Area rapper shared the original song and video back in early January, as a prelude to her forthcoming debut album Pretty B*tch Music. “Best Friend” also followed the arrival of Saweetie’s song “Back to the Streets” with Jhené Aiko and the “Tap In” remix with DaBaby, Post Malone, and Jack Harlow.

As a nod to Saweetie’s lyrics on “Best Friends”—“Is that my bestie in a Tessie?”—she and Doja have launched a Tesla best friend car giveaway, offering fans the chance to win two Tesla Model S cars. You can try your luck and enter here.

Saweetie has been otherwise occupied with making her acting debut on grown-ish and putting a questionable amount of ranch on her spaghetti.

Listen to the “Best Friend” remix at the top or below via Spotify.