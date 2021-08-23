Following last month’s “Last Little Rollie”, House Of Pharaohs member Sam Wise has linked up with fellow Southside rapper Jesse James Solomon for his latest single, “Cheque Came”. Produced by Joffstar, both rappers take to the saxophone-backed, jazzy trap beat with complementary laid-back flows. Topically, the song details the high and lows of rap fame and how their lives have changed since they started making music money.

The track’s visuals, directed by Elliot Simpson, show both Wise and Solomon parading through the streets of London, catching a morning fry-up and chilling out with some female friends. The video is interwoven with copious amounts of money in the air, emulating the same energy as Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight.