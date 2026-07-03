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Complex AU presents some of the best tracks from Australia & NZ in the second half of October 2017.Dan Pardalis
Complex AU presents some of the best tracks in the month of March.Dan Pardalis
Pop Culture
Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise on How Women Helped Make the ‘Jurassic World’ Franchise a Success
Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise opened up to Complex about how women helped make the 'Jurassic World' and 'Jurassic Park' franchises a success.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
'Jurassic World' Star DeWanda Wise Was Not a 'Jurassic Park' Fan and Says Chris Pratt Is Her Action Hero Mentor
DeWanda Wise tells Complex all about her time preparing for her role as Kayla Watts in 'Jurassic World: Dominion,' working with Chris Pratt, and more.Karla Rodriguez