Sam Wise

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Sounds Of My World (credit: LOF COLLECTIVE)
Music

Juls Taps Wizkid, Knucks, Jaz Karis & More For Debut Album 'Sounds Of My World'

A standout cut is the jazz-soaked “Summer In The Ends” with Jaz Karis and George The Poet. The track leaks out smooth R&amp;B vocals from Karis...

Niall Smith1740 days ago
Free Game (credit: The Face)
Music

Stream Sam Wise’s ‘Free Game’ Mixtape f/ Knucks, Lord Apex, Yung Fume & More

On 'Free Game', Sam Wise shows us why he's one of the best in the Brit-rap scene, shapeshifting between lyrical poet, trap cowboy and hitmaker with ease.

Niall Smith1774 days ago
sam-wise
Music

Sam Wise Is All About His Paper In The Visuals For “Cheque Came” f/ Jesse James Solomon

Following last month’s “Last Little Rollie”, House Of Pharaohs member Sam Wise has linked up with fellow Southside rapper Jesse James Solomon for his latest...

Niall Smith1789 days ago
Knucks
Music

Premiere: Knucks And Sam Wise Just Want To Escape On "Fxcked Up"

Who doesn't want to run away at this point?

James Keith2212 days ago
Sam Wise (credit: Josh Allen)
Music

Sam Wise Ends 2018 On A High With New Trap Bubbler "This Week"

Celebrating the activities that Sam enjoys, like spending half a cheque and flexing on his ex.

Denzil Bell2775 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App