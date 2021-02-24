Royce da 5’9” continues to add to the masterpiece that is his Grammy-nominated album The Allegory by dropping a video for the fan-favorite track “I Don’t Age.”

Royce channels Xzibit’s “What U See Is What U Get” by creating a single-cam style visual. The camera follows Nickle as he exits his Rolls Royce and enters a house full of people with a bag. While he’s unpacking it, the view pans around the home, allowing people to see how Royce’s lyrics are actually applicable to real life.

“Product of the dope game, Mama wanted no pain, Papa wanted cocaine/Papa smokin’ pot over the pot, over the stove flame,” Royce raps on the chorus. At the same time, we see a man cooking crack only for him to use that same stove to make food.

After unpacking his bag, Royce sits down to make a beat while rapping. As he finishes his flurry of bars, he exits the house and gives a flash drive to former Slaughter House member KXNG Crooked. This gives the impression Nickle might be getting behind the boards for Crooked I’s next project.

Along with dropping a new video, Royce unveiled plans to put together a virtual concert experience. The Detroit native partnered with Yoop to created the first-ever Yoop eSpace in Los Angeles. The “eConcert” performance will be sponsored by Monster Energy, Tully, and the television vertical of Royce’s now-legendary Heaven Studios.

“I haven’t done a live performance since COVID…then came Yoop!” stated Royce. “They presented the perfect opportunity and I’m excited about the partnership as they provide the best technology I have seen. Yoop brings performances to life and I can’t wait to interact with my fans by bringing them a show that is more than a year overdue.”

Royce da 5’9” is set to take the stage on March 11, at 8 p.m. ET and fans can buy tickets here. Watch his video for “I Don’t Age” above.