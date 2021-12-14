Judging by the amount of superstar features, Roddy Ricch’s Live Life Fast album isn’t going to be one you play through fast.

In a new poster shared to social media for a “Roddy Ricch Film” executive produced by Roddy and Keith Parker, the MC has unveiled the stacked lineup of collaborators showing up on his sophomore effort, which arrives on Friday, Dec. 17.

Live Life Fast will feature appearances from Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Bibi Bourelly, Takeoff, and Alex Isley.

Included on the production side of things will be TM88, Mustard, Boi-1da, Kenny Beats, Cardogotwings, and plenty more. The poster, packed with names, promises to have a “no skip policy” on Roddy’s next offering, which he launched a trailer for last week. That featured vocals from Ty Dolla Sign as well as a monologue from Roddy as he speeds off in a Rolls Royce truck.

“My OG P told me, the goal in life was to have fast money, fast bitches, and fast cars. But the consequences behind that life is glory. But all fast things must slow down,” he says. “And at some point, life will force you to stop. His result was 26 years in a federal penitentiary. I’ve realized I’ve lived fast. I want to take my time. Time is the most expensive luxury in the world. It’s something you spend, and never get back. But you never know how much you have left.”

Back in March, Roddy spoke with Complex’s Eric Skelton for a cover story, explaining that his approach to fame is different from other people who’ve reached the level of success he attained around his debut Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial in 2019.

“I feel like nobody does it like me,” he said. “A lot of n***as talk that shit, but I just do it different. I do everything that everybody’s talking about. I just don’t show it. I don’t have to. It’s just not my personality. I take trips, I buy this, I do that. There are certain things I have experienced that n***as don’t know.”

Check out the trailer for Roddy’s upcoming album below.