Rod Wave, fresh off bagging the first No. 1 album of his career, brought “Tombstone” to the Tonight Show on Wednesday.

The performance of the SoulFly cut sees Wave backed by a trio of supporting vocalists and a pianist, all running through the track—which was first teased on Instagram Live last year—from a porch cinematically set on the water. Seemingly, this special Tonight Show-ified take on the SoulFly single was filmed in Florida.

In March, Wave shared the official “Tombstone” video, directed by Reel Goats.

Wave’s third album SoulFly arrived mere days after the “Tombstone” video, ultimately going on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 130,000 equivalent album units. Previously, Wave scored a No. 2 debut with his 2020 release Pray 4 Love.

Ahead of the album’s release, Wave launched a video game and contest in support of the single “Street Runner.” The collaborative project with Krool Toys, who previously dropped a custom game modeled after Future and Lil Uzi Vert’s Pluto x Baby Pluto, including a playable arcade-inspired game and the chance to win a customized Game Boy Advance.

“‘Street Runner’ is a personal song about the sacrifices I made to pursue this career that I have now,” Wave said at the time. “All while never forgetting about the family and loved ones I’m doing it for. This video game brings my story to life beyond the music.”