Issa Rae is on the cover of Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media’s inaugural Edition, which will be the subject of a special launch event taking place amid Art Basel festivities.

“Our debut issue of EDITION is its very own work of art, rooted in our vision to embrace and celebrate both established and emerging creatives that are breaking barriers and making a global impact,” editor-in-chief Isoul H. Harris said in a statement.

Edition I: The Art Issue is being released as a limited-edition hardcover and boasts 200+ pages. Also appearing in the issue (the cover for which features photography by JD Barnes) are Nathaniel Mary Quinn, Beverly Johnson, Romeo Okwara, and more. For now, you can peep the digital version of The Art Issue here. The second installment of Edition, dubbed The Next Wave Issue, will debut next spring.

Meanwhile, the launch event for The Art Issue goes down this Friday at the Ritz-Carlton’s South Beach location. Guests will have access to an immersive activation from nail artist Bernadette Thompson, as well as an Uma Daima-curated NFT gallery. A source tells Complex that Lori Harvey, SAINt JHN, and King Combs will also be in attendance.

“From our exploration of the current life of our cover-star Issa Rae written by celebrated art curator and writer Kimberly Drew, to celebrating the works of the likes of visual artists Nathaniel Mary Quinn and Tschabalala Self to pioneering hair stylist Jawara Wachoupe, and others, we believe EDITION’s debut shines a spotlight on the unmatched artistry found when you bring together such a unique group of voices,” Harris, who was announced as editor-in-chief back in July, said.

