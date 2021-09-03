Rimzee—aka Clapton’s finest—has been relatively quiet on the music front since he dropped “Split Decisions” back in March. Six months later, and it’s clear he’s been locked in the studio cooking up a storm; that and overseeing his new Burgers & Bagels restaurant in London’s Chelsea.

“Expensive Pain”, produced by Mikey Joe & Bigzy, is the title of Rimzee’s latest drop and features rising arist Born Trappy. Laced with thug motivation, the soulful, paino-led backdrop allows for Rimzee and Trappy to do what they do best.

With Rimzee’s visceral storytelling and Trappy’s Auto-Tuned hook, they place the listener in their shoes, sharing rags-to-riches tales with a passion that could only come from those who have truly lived it. Rimzee sits in the director’s chair for the visuals and serves up a back-to-basics approach. The video can be divided into two halves: one side depicts a teenager enduring struggle, while the other shows Rimz and Trappy flexing in the back of a Rolls, celebrating life and their successes.

Press play on the “Expensive Pain” visuals above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.