It’s been a big year for Rico Nasty.

Over the past several months, the 24-year-old artist has released multiple solo tracks, entered the NFT game, performed at Rolling Loud Miami, and made her first-ever appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The D.C. native continued her strong run on Friday with her debut performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, where she was backed by an all-female band.

“I like having a band,” Rico said during her 13-minute set. “Especially when it’s all girls.”

The genre-fusing artist performed a range of old and new tracks, including “Magic,” “OHFR,” “Trust Issues,” and her hit 2020 single “Smack a Bitch.”

“I don’t know where you at, where you watching this,” Rico said. “You better break some shit.”

You can check out her Tiny Desk Concert performance via YouTube above. Rico is now gearing up to release a mysterious project presumably called “Rx.” She teased the effort on Instagram back in May, confirming it would arrive sometime this summer.

Rico’s last full-length project was her debut studio album Nightmare Vacation, which included guest appearances by Gucci Mane, Trippie Redd, Rubi Rose, and Don Toliver.