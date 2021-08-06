After some teasing and just over a month after dropping off her energetic single “Magic,” Rico Nasty has returned with another hard-hitting new track.

Produced by Menoh Beats, “Buss” is one of the rapper’s most direct tracks in a while. With thumping bass, and an immediately catchy chorus, “Buss” is hopefully a taste of more music to come later down the line. It’s definitely a less melodic track than “Magic,” but it’s no less appealing.

To go alongside the release of the track, Rico Nasty also shared a brief video of her performing the track at Lollapalooza this past week.

While Rico has yet to confirm whether the song is taken from a future project, she did tease that fans would be getting a new release before the end of the summer. Back in May, she shared an image of what appeared to be the artwork for a new project entitled Rx, although she has yet to offer any updates on it since.

Listen to “Buss” and check out her live performance of the track at Lollapalooza above.