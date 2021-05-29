Rick Ross is being sued by St. Louis promoters over a missed concert appearance.

Ross was supposed to perform at an event in the city of St. Louis back in January, but the event was ultimately canceled. Still, the pair of promoters allege that they contracted the rapper and accuse Ross of costing them over $74,000 in damages. The promoters, Antoine Meeks and Orlando Watson, who represented their companies Black Luxury Entertainment LLC and Rockhouse Entertainment, said in a lawsuit filed in the St. Louis Circuit Court that their companies paid Ross $30,000 on October 21, 2019, with another $30,000 promised to the rapper upon his arrival. Ross never appeared, and the two promoters said they spent an additional $6,000 for the venue, $3,300 on travel expenses, $4,100 on marketing and promotional material, and $25,000 on “production costs.”

Besides the looming lawsuit, Ross has been laying relatively low as of late. Back in April, he said a joint album with Drake was under “serious consideration” but has since remained mum on the subject. He also recently paid homage to the late DMX, whose posthumous album Exodus just dropped today. Upon visiting him and Swizz Beats in the studio, Ross recalled that he “got to see the funny side of him.” He said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that the trio “got to laugh at a few jokes.” “I saw him really focused and turned up,” he said. “And hearing about his addiction many years ago, being in the industry, it's something that's been in my heart the most.”