Rick Ross stopped by The Real this week to promote his new album Richer Than I Ever Been. When asked which rapper he would like to go against in a future Verzuz battle, Ross named Jay-Z.

“Jay-Z… Yeah! Why not?” Ross said. “To me, that’s what makes Verzuz special because it brings out the best in both parties.”

“That’s a possibility, but I gotta give my flowers to the big homie,” he continued. “I got to. My homie gave me my first opportunity signing me to Def Jam Records, and he’s one-of-one.”

Later on in the interview, Ross discussed gifting his son a Wingstop branch for his 16th birthday.

“What meant the most to me is him walking in and out of the Wingstop since he was four or five years old, watching me chase my dreams. That was my way of rewarding him,” he explained. “I would go in the Wingstop and pick up a broom, look at him and he’d go get the dust pan.”

Back in September, Rozay posted about the incredible gift.

“Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY,” the MMG mogul wrote on Instagram. “Today he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise. Your now officially a BOSS !!! Keep Going.”

As for that hypothetical Verzuz, all we can do is keep our fingers crossed.