YoungBoy Never Broke Again and the NBA collective keep things close-knit. According to Quando Rondo, their emphasis on avoiding the music industry politics makes him and other artists associated with YoungBoy marked-men.

Quando Rondo’s third installment of his interview with Angela Yee dropped on Wednesday. During the conversation, Quando YoungBoy and Never Broke Again have so many enemies.

“People don’t like us because they know we don’t fuck with nobody,” Quando said around the clip’s two-minute mark. “If I feel like I need to do a song with a nigga I’mma do it with [YoungBoy]. … A lot of trouble come our way because we’re not open arms.”

Despite having a few high-profile features, YoungBoy has reportedly turned down a lot of big-named artists simply because he rather put that energy into himself and those around him. In March, DJ Akademiks claimed that he’s witnessed NBA YoungBoy stand up J. Cole for a feature. Yet, this is nothing slight against Cole. YoungBoy also turned down a chance to work with a red-hot Lil Baby because he wasn’t feeling motivated.

“He said, ‘Yo, Ak I’m not doing music right now,’” Akademiks claimed. “This nigga YoungBoy, he don’t care about that shit. … That’s when I realized bro YoungBoy just on a different type of time.”

This “different type of time” resonates throughout his camp and rubs some people the wrong way. As previously stated in his first two installments, Rondo is unclear why King Von attacked him the night he was murdered. But, he hypothesizes that Von might’ve been trying to make an example out of him for some unintentional wrongs he felt about the way the NBA collective moves.

“Was they trying to do something to me to fuck my image up? Or like boost him up? Or like what?” Quando questions. “I never had a problem with them.”

