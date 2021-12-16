Four years after the death of rap legend and Mobb Deep member Prodigy, he will now be immortalized on a block in his native Queensbridge, New York.

The corner of 12th Street and 41st Road in Queensbridge will receive the co-name of “Prodigy Way” after final approval has just gone through from City Council. Information on the approval was obtained by Complex through Derek Evers, Communications Director for Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer.

Prodigy grew up with fellow Mobb Deep member Havoc in Queensbridge where the two went to the High School of Arts & Design and started collaborating musically. The co-naming of the block was amplified by Prodigy’s family, Havoc, Big Twins, and his non-profit Fathers Alive in the Hood which honors the life, influence, and musical legacy of the rapper. Their proposal for the street co-naming was graciously approved.

Aside from honoring his close friend and rap partner, Havoc was also a recent guest on Complex's Sneaker Battles, hosted by Smoke DZA. The rapper went up against fellow hip-hop legend Styles P.

“Prodigy Way” is set to go up on 12th and 41st Road in Queensbridge at some point in 2022. Other street names approved in this same vote were Little Manila Ave, and one for Daniel Andrews, a former political spokesperson.