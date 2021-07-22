Following the release of “Born 2 Die” last month, Prince’s estate has shared another previously unreleased song from his newly unearthed Welcome 2 America record.

“Hot Summer” is our second taste of Prince’s posthumous album Welcome 2 America, which was initially recorded in 2010 with the intention of a 2011 release. The legendary musician even launched a tour in 2011 of the same name, despite ultimately keeping the record in his vaults. The album is now set to release on July 30, over a decade after Prince finished work on it.

The arrival of the new track comes alongside the second season of the official Prince podcast, which offers a closer look at how the record came together. In the latest episode, Elisa Fiorillo—one of the many musicians involved in the Welcome 2 America recording sessions—fondly remembers playing “Hot Summer” from Prince’s car shortly after they recorded the song.

“There’s nothing like driving in a car and listening to music, and I think he agreed," said Fiorillo.

Listen to “Hot Summer” above, and look out for Welcome 2 America when it drops July 30 via Legacy.