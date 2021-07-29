The last few years have been transformative for Lewisham-born rapper Vic Santoro. After an 11-year stint in jail, he emerged from the experience with an impressive lack of bitterness. Instead, he set his sights on making positive changes in both his own life and his community.

Music soon followed and, after warming up with some freestyles and standalone singles, he really got the ball rolling at the top of this year, kicking off with “Reinvented” and following it up with an avalanche of singles and a triptych of EPs that combine to form the Glory Days mixtape.

Part 3 dropped yesterday and to celebrate, he’s releasing the visuals for one of the latest batch of tracks, “Transition”, which features So Solid legend Swiss. Part aspirational banger, part pledge for the future, “Transition” is Vic’s vow to keep on his current path to a better future. Between fatherhood and his freedom, he’s an older and wiser man now.

“‘Transition’, for me, is more than just a song,” says Vic. “It’s a moment. It’s about representing a whole generation and demonstrating that anything is possible with the right mindset. Working with Swiss was a dream come true; he has always had a conscious approach in his music and his messaging has always been powerful. Being able to combine respective powers and create something timeless was the aim and I believe we achieved that with this record.”

Peep the visuals above to see Vic and Swiss, decked out in their finest threads, as they celebrate their journey so far and look forward to the prosperous future they’ve built for themselves. Then, hit play on Part 3 of the Glory Days project below.