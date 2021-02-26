Earlier today, Dutch pop prospect RANI released her new project, EP9, a follow-on from last year's EP3. Each of the three tracks concern themselves with the idea of growth, a theme that's immediately apparent in the EP's lead single, "Knock You Down", which has just been given some fresh new visuals.

As prospects for this year (tentatively) begin to look up, RANI's new batch of output reflects on what we've all been through and what she's learned from the experience. In both the visuals and the song itself, she explores how priorities have shifted and with a wisdom far beyond her 21 years, she pushes the superficial to one side to consider what's really important in life.

"Now, more than ever, people are feeling overwhelmed with emotions and I want my songs to let them know that it is normal to feel like that because it is part of our shared human experience." Speaking on the EP itself, she adds, "EP9 covers some lessons I've learnt growing up. It's about growing, healing, getting to know yourself better and turning situations in which you felt hurt into something positive. You are a beautiful work in progress."