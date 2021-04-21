For the past few years, Paris-born producer Onelight has been exploring the connections between hip-hop, R&B and dance music, working with everyone from electro funk legend Egyptian Lover to Stones Throw signee Benny Sings. And if new single “Sugilite” is anything to go by, his upcoming Emporium album looks like it’ll take those experiments even further.

Smudging together electro, funk and R&B, “Sugilite” sees him team up with Memphis-based singer She’Chinah for a glistening, futuristic jam peppered with punchy drum patterns and fizzing electronic flourishes. A deft balance of soul-stirring song-writing and pain-staking detail, it also packs more than its fair share of dancefloor potential.

Emporium arrives June 11. While we wait, hit play on “Sugilite” below and pre-order the track here.