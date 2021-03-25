After a relatively quiet 2020, Montréal-based producer and singer Janette King,is back with news of a new album, What We Lost, along with visuals for its lead single, “Airplane”.

Production on this rich and energising fusion of R&B and house music comes from Canadian producer and composer Jordan Esau and together they’ve created a track that looks forward to what will hopefully be a better summer with an optimism that’s difficult to resist. On the visual front, King has called on director Kenny McDonald who bathes her and a dancer in hazy washes of colour as they move to the beat’s steady pulse.