Having bubbled up into the R&B scene back in 2019, Hackney-based R&B collective Gramn. have hit a real stride, cranking out a steady stream of singles and even a couple of EPs. The first half of 2021 was relatively quiet by their standards, but they’re now back with new single “Glow Up”, and with it come some suitably life-affirming visuals filmed in Hackney Downs by director KRUPA.

Fronted by singer Aux and backed by producers and instrumentalists James Robertson and Johnny Tomlinson, the trio often collaborate with a rotating cast of musicians and writers, but it’s those three that remain the constant. Aux’s voice, of course, is front and centre and on “Glow Up” her rousing, electrifying tones guide the dancehall-inspired rhythms of James and Johnny into something that’s subtle and smouldering, but irresistibly uplifting.

Aux explains: “This song and visual is supposed to bring hope. It is so people witness Black joy, Black excellence, Black creativity, Black influence, Black solidarity and most importantly, Black love. The love we have for our communities, our children, our friends, partners and families. We are more than our pain, we are light.”

On choosing to open the song in Spanish, she adds: “I chose Spanish for the first verse because that is where myself, my siblings, cousins and close family friends spent a lot of our childhoods and it was always a time of happiness and joy, and so it’s kind of a little nod to all my family for being the amazing human beings that they are, and to the place where we found so much joy.”

Hit play on the video at the top and be sure to add “Glow Up” to all your playlists.