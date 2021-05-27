Born in California but raised in Utah, Trevor Williams aka Eights Everywhere has been plugging away at his sound for over a decade, whittling away and honing it into what it is today. Lately, he’s been incorporating more and more hardware into his set-up, both in the studio and when performing live and we’re starting to hear the fruits of this new approach with new single, “Utopia”, which is taken from the impending AIM EP.

An absorbing, mesmerising take on the progressive house sound, a relentless, hammering beat forms the tracks chassis, over which Williams gradually layers the mounting elements. It’s testament to the producer’s attention to detail and makes for a stunning listen that threatens to carry you away on its rhythmic waves.

Ahead of the AIM EP’s official release tomorrow, May 28, via Sacha Robotti’s Slothacid label, hit play at the top and pre-order all three tracks here.