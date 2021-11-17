Back in September, Essex-born singer-songwriter Chrissi dropped her debut single, “Back In The Day”. Produced by her good friend, BERWYN, it combined sweeping orchestral soundscapes with a gentle, intimate style of songwriting. Now she’s back with her debut EP, also called Back In The Day, alongside the video for her latest single “Tracksuit”.

Inspired by a crush that got a little out of hand—although she’s quick to remind us this is purely art and any real-world events have been exaggerated for the artistic purposes—“Tracksuit” takes a tale of unrequited love and puts an unexpectedly playful and upbeat twist on things, adding a touch of Bossa Nova to liven things up.