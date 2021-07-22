It was only a couple of months ago that Afro-jazz duo Blue Lab Beats dropped, We Will Rise, a five-track collection that featured collaborations with Kojey Radical, DTSoul, Alex Blake, Braxton Cook and Ghanaian riser Ghetto Boy. As it turns out, the EP’s opening track wasn’t the only track Blue Lab Beats and Ghetto Boy cooked up together, because they’re already back with a fresh new collab, “Sensual Loving”.

The new single, which officially lands on July 23, picks up more or less where their last collaboration, “Blow You Away”, left off. Built around a wall-shaking low end bounce and the soaring falsetto of Ghetto Boy’s vocals, it’s absolutely bursting with colour and couldn’t be better suited to the sweltering, but glorious, summer heat.

To get us fired up for the track, they’ve just dropped off the visuals. Prince Dovlo takes the director’s chair for this one and if you’ve seen any of his recent videos (Sarkodie’s “Coachella” visual springs to mind), you’ll know Prince Dovlo’s the perfect choice to capture the duo’s oceanside jam session and Ghana’s stunning natural beauty.

Explaining how the video came together, Prince Dovlo told us: “As a director, working with Blue Lab Beats creatively was easy going. They were open to new ideas and the song ‘Sensual Loving’ is actually a very West African-rooted song—so to do the story board was actually easy for me. The shoot day, we had lovely weather to make the best visuals. I shoot a lot of videos in Ghana, so I loved shooting ‘Sensual Loving’.”

While we wait for the single’s official release on this Friday, July 23, hit play on the sun-drenched visuals at the top.