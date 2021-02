Continuing his unwavering output that’s seen him drop at least one project per year, Vision Crew’s 3zro (fka Ezro) is back with news of another, Free Love, which is due next month.

Ahead of the new project, 3zro is liberating one of the EP’s key tracks, “For Your Love”, along with some intimate visuals shot and directed by Dman & Capes, Inner Vision Media and Ezro himself.