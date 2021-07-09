Post Malone is back with “Motley Crew,” his first new solo material since the release of his No. 1 2019 album Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Post also shared a video for the track that was directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade. The visuals feature cameos from Ty Dolla Sign, Big Sean, Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe.

A day before dropping the track, Post shared a teaser on social media.

Whether the song is taken from a new album or not remains to be seen, but there’s been plenty of hints that Post has a new body of work arriving sometime later this year.

The release of “Motley Crew” was first revealed by post’s manager Dre London in a post on social media. Earlier in the year, London hinted that Post was also gearing up to release not just one new album this year, but two. “This that smile while on FaceTime with @postmalone agreeing that the world deserves 2 Posty projects out this year,” London wrote in the caption. “Discussing dates to drop the 1st one sooner than u think! I won’t tell u the title name just yet maybe next week.”

Listen to Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” and check out its video above.