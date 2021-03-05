Alabama rising artist Clever has put his own spin on “Life’s a Mess,” the Halsey-assisted track off of Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die album.

Clever’s version, which he began teasing back in 2020, retains the late rapper’s original slow-burning verses with an additional contribution from Post Malone. The song will appear on Clever’s long-awaited Crazy album, which will also feature appearances by Lil Wayne (“Call Me Nobody”), Lil Baby (“Skittles”), and Chris Brown (“Rolls Royce Umbrella”).

Clever was among the artists who paid tribute to Juice following his unexpected death in late 2019. He dedicated his debut album to Juice, stating the project would’ve never happened without him.

“I waited my whole life to drop an album with a major label behind it,” Clever wrote on Instagram. “I’m dedicating my major label debut to you ☂️ It makes sense to me cause without you it wouldn’t be possible. I wish you were here to see it. 999.”

You can listen to “Life’s a Mess II” on Apple Music and Spotify. Clever has yet to announce an official release date for Crazy.