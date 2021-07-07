Pooh Shiesty will remain behind bars for the time being.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida announced Wednesday a Miami federal judge has ordered that Shiesty will be held without bond in a federal detention center as he awaits trial on robbery and firearms charges.

The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, is being held on charges stemming from an October 2020 incident in which the rapper and two associates allegedly shot and robbed two individuals from whom they were purchasing cannabis and high-end sneakers.

According to officials, the indictment charges Williams with one count of conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence, conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, committing a Hobbs Act robbery, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Williams also faces state criminal charges, including charges related to the shooting of a security guard at the King of Diamonds strip club in May 2021, over the Memorial Day weekend.

In June, he was arrested on an aggravated battery charge following the alleged altercation. At the time, he was out on bond from the October 2020 incident. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is currently prosecuting the state charges.