Polo G takes the trials and tribulations of being his community’s breadwinner in the video for his latest single, “Rapstar.”

Polo G dropped the single’s visual on Friday. In the video, Polo G shows the downside of living his glamorous life. While most people would pray for this cash flow, it comes with a lot of attention and responsibility. Polo G starts off the video by buying all of his friends BMWs. He then shuttles his love interest and her friend across the country in a private jet.

After landing and purchasing new clothes to be seen in, Polo G and his partner are bombarded by photographers. This prompts him to want to pray away the fame so that he can find peace.

Along with turning Biggie’s infamous “more money, more problems” tagline into reality, G also embodies one of rap’s GOATs, Tupac, during the video. Polo G previewed this look in an Instagram post last week in which he declared himself ‘Pac’s reincarnation. Now, followers know that this caption is actually lyrics from “Rapstar.”

Starring alongside Polo G in the video is his son Tremani. Together, the two share father and son time while Polo G continues to dissect his growing stardom.

Watch the video for Polo G’s new single, “Rapstar​​​​​​​,” above and stream the track below.