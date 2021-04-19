At the beginning of his career, Polo G wrote out all the things he wanted to accomplish on a vision board, and one of the first things he listed was a chart-topping hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I put a No. 1 song down on the list of goals of mine,” he says, adding, “I’m big on manifesting everything. I’ve damn near manifested my whole life.”

Polo G’s mother and manager Stacia Mac tells Complex she’s been watching her son speak things into existence since he was a young child.

”He’s a powerful manifestor,” she points out. “It’s a daily practice. I teach all my children that you have to speak what you want out of life, and the tongue is very, very powerful. I can literally remember him saying his positive affirmations on the daily. He has his journal where he was saying, ‘I’m going to live in LA; I’m going to be a millionaire; I’m going to be a rap star; I’m going to buy my mom a mansion and a car; I’m going to have a son.’ And everything this man has ever said he wanted to do, he has done. I saw it happen in real time.”

This week, the 22-year-old rapper manifested another item on his vision board when his new single “Rapstar” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, becoming his first chart-topping hit. Throughout the song and its accompanying Arrad-directed music video, Polo G communicates what it’s actually like to be a superstar rapper, acknowledging the exhaustion and insecurities that come with fame.



“It’s about the ups and downs of this lifestyle,” he says. “You know, you can be winning, and even through all of the good shit that’s happening, you can still have those emotional battles.”