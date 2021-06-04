In June 2020, Manchester-born singer-songwriter Pip Millett garnered plenty of buzz after dropping her Lost In June EP, which was full of memorable, neo-soul-style jams. Now, the promising 23-year-old talent is back with her first drop of the year in “Running”.

Produced by Joice, the song is a collaboration with grime emcee Ghetts, and it’s a captivating piece from start to finish. The socially conscious undertones of the track, coupled with Millet’s soulful and sweet vocals, will make you want to hit the replay button.

Speaking about the track, Millet said: “‘Running’ is about the tiresome reality of being Black/a person of colour in an unequal white western world.”