Pacman da Gunman has shared his new song “One Piece” with Wale.

The bouncy track finds the two going back-to-back on their lives as rappers, as well as shouting out the late Nipsey Hussle. “One Piece” is set to appear on Pacman’s new EP Less Is More which is due out June 11 via Nips’ All Money In No Money Out Records in collaboration with Opposition.

“I always wanted to do an All Money In X MMG collaboration so reached out to Wale and he executed just how I thought he would,” Pacman told Complex. “The record was aimed for the club audience, specifically the strippers. I feel like this is a record that they can get craccin to and run a bag up off of… if I slide the joint and they playing this specific record I’m going dollar bill crazy!!!”

The SpaceNTime, Syphon, and eyeQ-produced song follows the Crenshaw rapper’s recent song “Zero Tolerance” with Nipsey and Mozzy from March, as well as “Did That” with Icewear Vezzo which came out in April.

Listen to “One Piece” early below. It’s available for pre-save on streaming services here and will officially be released Friday (June 4).