LVRN affiliate OMB Bloodbath has just released her latest EP, Blood Sample, with one guest appearance from Louisville rapper EST Gee. Bloodbath also dropped some visuals on Twitter to go with the new project.

The five-track EP aims to pay homage to Bloodbath’s Houston roots, using sounds and beats that all draw her closer to her original home. The opening song, “77004,” is paired with a blistering piano sample and reflects the artist’s grit. EST Gee assists on “Not Gang,” where Bloodbath assesses herself in the framework of the larger rap community.

Recently, Bloodbath’s LVRN imprint took over RapCavier and hosted a cypher. The Atlanta-based label and creative community consist of artists OMB Bloodbath, BRS Kash, NoonieVsEverybody, Westside Boogie, and 6lack. When discussing the group’s collab with RapCavier, LVRN co-founder and head of A&R Justice Baiden talked about how well each artist blends with each other and makes LVRN a special collective.

“LVRN’s collaboration with RapCaviar happened very organically and highlights the versatile talent on our roster,” Baiden said. “The seamless blend and dynamic when you hear our artists together is unlike any other. I feel like that comradery is missing in hip-hop today and we have some of the best rappers to showcase that.”

Listen to OMB Bloodbath’s new EP Blood Sample featuring EST Gee down below via SoundCloud or Spotify.