It’s been in the pipeline for a little while now, but OFB frontrunners Bandokay and Double Lz have finally unveiled their new project, Drill Commandments, their first since 2019’s Frontstreet with the currently incarcerated SJ.

Joining the pair on the 14-track tape are Birmingham’s Mowgs and Kennington’s Loski, as well as their OFB teammates Abra Cadabra, Dezzie, Izzpot, Akz and DSavv. Production, meanwhile, comes from M1OnTheBeat, Ghosty, Chris Rich, 5ive Beatz, NatsGotTracks, Ka7ton8, LiTek, 1st Born, SK, DT5, Jester, Geno and Lovelife.