“Rainforest,” Noname’s first new song of the year, is out now.

The song, featuring frequent Noname collaborator Adam Ness, arrived Friday on all major streaming services. As fans already know, a new album—titled Factory Baby—is expected to arrive later this year. Stream “Rainforest,” the cover art for which was crafted by Pola Maneli, below:

Fans have recently been treated with the ongoing Noname Book Club community, which is aimed at lifting up POC voices. The online/IRL community highlights two books each month written by authors of color. Additionally, monthly book selections are sent to incarcerated comrades via a prison program. Check the site for more info on how to get involved.

Noname, who was among the artists featured in Complex’s Best Rap Verses of 2020 ranking, revealed earlier this month that she passed on appearing on the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack after seeing the film herself. In a since-deleted tweet, Noname urged her fans to “go study Fred Hampton’s analysis on U.S. imperialism and fascism beyond just seeing a movie.”

Noname’s most recent full-length studio album was Room 25 back in 2018. The 11-track album, which was preceded in 2016 with the acclaimed Telefone project, landed high on numerous year-end lists.