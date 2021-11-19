With a new project set to arrive next month, NLE Choppa has given his fans another preview of the Me vs. Me mixtape with the bass-heavy “I.Y.B.”

The minimal but aggressive beat produced by Quay Global pairs well with Choppa’s intense delivery, making good use of the brief running time. The track is the latest release in the lead-up to Me vs. Me, the rapper’s follow-up to 2020’s From Dark to Light.

To coincide with the release of the new single, which can be heard above, NLE Choppa shared a video of himself dancing to the track outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

NLE Choppa, who faced intense criticism last year after he urged his fans to “stay away from the vaccines, recently shared the video for his Polo G-assisted “Jumpin.” The visual features the two kitted out for a bank robbery and a standoff with police, and the track is set to appear on Me vs. Me on Dec. 19.

In September, the Memphis rapper showcased a tattoo that pays homage to the late Nipsey Hussle.

Check out the lyric video for “I.Y.B.” above or stream it through Spotify below.