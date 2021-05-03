A video has surfaced over the weekend showing NLE Choppa and his associates involved in a fight.

In the footage originally captured by Instagram user Pooja Bawa on Venice Beach, NLE Choppa and his crew can be seen arguing with two men on electric bikes. One of the men stood up and took off his backpack which seemingly prompted Choppa’s crew to attack him. Choppa and his associates severely outnumbered the victim and they jumped him for close to 30 seconds while bystanders let it be known that the fight wasn’t fair.

It’s unclear why the altercation began, but a little fight on the beach is the least of Choppa’s worries. The Memphis native is currently on bail after being arrested in March by Broward County, Florida officials. Choppa allegedly tried to burglarize a tow yard in South Florida leading to drug and weapons charges.

Choppa denies his hand in these crimes and he even released a statement claiming he was being “setup” by the police.

“During this arrest I was setup, substances were planted on me that I don’t consume/use/own, my name was lied upon, and I was even mistreated in the process,” the statement reads. “Every media outlet, news channel, and etc covered this story to paint a picture on a new surface I’ve been working so hard to create. This case will be beat and I will walk a free man, remember it’s innocent until proven guilty not guilty until proven innocent.”

You can watch the incident above.