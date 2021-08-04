Amidst the ever-spiraling stories surrounding DaBaby and his homophobic comments during a Rolling Loud Miami set causing him to lose his spot on multiple festival lineups, NLE Choppa decided to weigh in on the situation and share how he thinks the rapper’s career will end up.

“Dababy Gone Come Out Bigger Than Ever While Y’all Tryna Down Play The Man,” NLE tweeted. He then replied to a fan who said DaBaby’s comments were still hurtful, with NLE saying he didn’t believe Baby had any intent of harming people with his comments.

While it’s not a direct co-sign, Polo G also liked NLE’s original tweet about DaBaby coming back bigger than ever if this controversy blows over.

NLE Choppa is the latest in a growing list of rappers and influencers who have commented on DaBaby’s situation. Some of the most notable and deplorable comments have come from Boosie Badazz, who has gone on record several times to let the world know how homophobic he is.

Earlier this week, Boosie went on another homophobic rant, saying people are forcing homosexuality onto the youth.

It now appears Boosie’s second Instagram account has been deactivated.