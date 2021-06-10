NLE Choppa has straddled the duality between his gang affiliation/street life and spiritual journey. The latter seemingly outweighed the former on Wednesday when Choppa revealed that his herbal practices and promotion of a plant-based lifestyle helped cure a woman of cancer.

Choppa disclosed the “major” news to his fans on Twitter.

“Wow man just was informed I helped cure someone from cancer. This Major To Me,” the rapper tweeted.

Choppa seems to understand that it’s hard for someone to fathom how an 18-year-old kid with no medical experience was able to curb cancer. So, he insisted that he’s not just a modern Memphis snake oil salesman. He explained the “easy” process as well as included a personal testimony about how the plants helped his uncle’s battle with diabetes.

“It’s funny cause some people think I’m lying, which is understandable but that’s nowhere near the case. Curing disease is simple, it takes a meatless, dairy free, sugar free diet. Implant herbs, Sea mosses, black seed, neem, and other herbs,” he continued. “My mugwort was included in her diet.”

“I don’t just sell this items to sell them. I know the impact and what they can do for the mind, body, and spirit,” he wrote. “’ve healed people of allergic reactions in my own house, helped Unc with diabetes, and now cancer. Beyond blessed we here to help and heal.”