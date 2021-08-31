Nicki Nicole has shared the new single “Toa La Vida” with Mora and also dropped off its accompanying video.

Directed by Daniel Eguren and filmed in an abandoned Miami warehouse, the song focuses on the love shared between two partners.

“This song with Mora came out of the blue,” Nicole said in a statement. “We really liked each other’s work so when I was in Miami we wrote to get together and it happened. When we met in the studio we instantly had a great vibe and the song flowed very naturally and organically. He brought his style and I brought mine, and the song turned out amazing.”

The track previews the Argentine singer’s upcoming project and follows her recent single “Me Has Dejado” with Spanish rapper Delaossa. Nicole was also the first Argentine artist to play on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when she performed “No Toque Mi Naik.” Mora previously collaborated with Bad Bunny and Seche for the remix of his song “Volando” back in July.

Check out the video for “Toa La Vida” and stream the track up top.