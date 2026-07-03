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Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&amp;B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.
Eric Skelton

Latest Stories

nicki-nicole
Music

Nicki Nicole Connects With Mora in Video for New Song "Toa La Vida"

Argentine singer Nicki Nicole has dropped off her new single and accompanying music video for "Toa La Vide" with Bad Bunny collaborator Mora.

tara mahadevan1781 days ago
volando-remix
Music

Mora Drops "Volando" Remix and Video f/ Bad Bunny and Sech

Rising Puerto Rican reggaeton star Mora recruited Bad Bunny and Sech for a remix of his 'Primer Dia de Clases​​'​​​​​ highlight “Volando,” along with a video.

Joe Price1836 days ago

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