Nicki Minaj teased her fans on Saturday by playing the 4-year-old, unreleased track “Big Barbie” on Instagram Live.

Featuring Future and produced by LondonOnDaTrack, “Big Barbie” was reportedly supposed to be on Minaj’s 2018 album Queen before it got abandoned.

Minaj seems to have big plans in store for her fans, apparently telling them on IG Live, “I got a surprise for y’all. Maybe you’ll find out in a few days,” and that she has a “major announcement to make.”

She also discussed dropping her next album, which many are now referring to as NM5. “This album will definitely be my best album thus far,” she also reportedly said.

In May, Minaj released her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty to streaming platforms, which included three new tracks: “Seeing Green” with Drake and Lil Wayne, “Fractions,” and “Crocodile Teeth (Remix)” with Skillibeng.

Check out fans’ reactions to Minaj’s unreleased “Big Barbie” song below.