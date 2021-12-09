Nicki Minaj says the woman who filed a harassment lawsuit against her and her husband, Kenneth Petty, just wants money.

Petty was convicted of attempted rape of the woman, Jennifer Hough, in the 90s. TMZ reports that Minaj has filed legal documents in response to Hough’s lawsuit, accusing Hough of lying for a payday.

Hough’s lawsuit claims harassment, witness intimidation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She alleges that Minaj, Petty, and their attorneys have been attempting to push her to rescind her accusations of attempted rape. Minaj shut down the accusations in her filing, and allegedly asked the court to “sanction her for what they say are blatant falsehoods,” the outlet writes.

Minaj’s filing also includes evidence that they think makes Hough’s story sound inconsistent, including the fact that she said she had to change her phone number because Minaj was harassing her. However, it seems that Hough texted Minaj after that. Additionally, Minaj’s lawyers say an interview that Hough did in September revealed more discrepancies with what she first said in her lawsuit.

Last month, Petty said in court documents that he and Hough had sex in 1994, but that their encounters were consensual, calling her a “willing participant.”

“I did not force Plaintiff into a house, I did not force Plaintiff to have sex with me and I did not sexually or physically assault Plaintiff in any way. Nor did I ever threaten Plaintiff,” he said in the court filing.