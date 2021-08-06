Nicki Minaj corrected Jessie J on Twitter the other day after the latter told Glamour that Nicki had asked to be on her chart-topping hit ‘Bang Bang.”

“Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it,” Nicki clarified on Twitter. “The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? [weary face emoji] chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? [crying laughing emoji] This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop [red balloon emoji] LoveUFace [kissy face with heart emoji].”

Nicki went on to say that no one ever asked her to get on Jessie J’s breakout hit “Like a Dude" either, which she was disappointed about since she had been obsessed with the song since the moment she heard it. “I would’ve gotten on that 1 for some pickle juice," she tweeted.

Babe @JessieJ I didn't hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? 😩 chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile?😂This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop🎈 LoveU😘

In the interview, Jessie J claimed that Max Martin shopped the song around to both her and Ariana Grande, and that the duo decided to just do it together. “I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, ‘I’ve gotta jump on this,’” Jessie told the publication. “We didn’t go to her and ask; she wanted to do it. I’ll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it. I just sat at the end of the bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, ‘How the fuck did I land this?’”