Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, have another legal battle on their hands.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple is being sued by the victim in Petty’s 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape. Jennifer Hough claims she has endured relentless harassment over the years at the hands of Nicki and Petty. She said it all began in 2018, after the couple confirmed their relationship. Hough says it was around that time when Nicki began making false public statements about the attempted rape case, claiming Petty was “wrongfully accused” and the victim had recanted her story.

The complaint states the harassment and intimidation increased in 2020, shortly after Petty was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender—a case in which he recently copped a plea deal. Hough says Nicki had contacted her by phone and urged her to recant her assault allegations; Nicki allegedly offered to fly Hough and her family out to Los Angeles in exchange for her compliance.

Hough says she ultimately rejected Nicki’s offer, but was immediately bombarded with “harassing calls and unsolicited visits.” The suit also states that Nicki’s people contacted Hough’s brother and presented a $500,000 cash bribe in exchange for Hough rescinding her story. The plaintiff says Nicki had also sent attorneys to her home to increase the pressure; the harassment allegedly became so intense that Hough decided to move out of fear for her safety.

The plaintiff is suing the couple for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment, and witness intimidation. She is also suing Petty for assault in connection to the 1995 case.

Complex has reached out to Nicki’s team for comment.