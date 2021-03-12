Nick Jonas is back for his third solo studio album Spaceman, arriving nearly a full five years after Last Year Was Complicated.

Jonas locked in to work exclusively with collaborators Greg Kurstin and MoZell this time around. Along with Spaceman, he dropped a video for the title track, which you can watch below.

Nick Jonas has been working overtime. He primed this new album by making an appearance on SNL back in February as host and musical guest, and by being a coach on The Voice. All the while, he’s been finishing the album, which he broke down into four distinct segments of distance, indulgence, euphoria, and commitment.

Jonas took to Twitter and explained his thought process behind separating the album into four themes, explaining how some songs reflect their corresponding section.

​Check out Nick Jonas’ new album Spaceman down below.

While it’s been half a decade since Nick’s last record, the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019 for Happiness Begins, their first album since 2009.