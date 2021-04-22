Montreal rapper Nate Husser has tapped Chicago’s Mick Jenkins for his first new track of 2021. It’s called “Teriyaki” and it’s an experience.

The joint starts out with a simple flute loop and Husser spitting breakneck bars about his rapid ascent: “I’m on a mission, they can’t stop me/Saucin’ on them, teriyaki.” The Dominique Sanders-helmed beat then kicks in, and the tune all comes together.

Jenkins hops on the track halfway through with some sauce of his own: “20/20 vision, know I got the eagle eye, know my toes is pigeon/

Prone to repetition but of my own volition, I be speaking on my growth.”

The song comes with an accompanying visualizer, directed by $alvador Dalil. Check it out above.



Last year, Husser dropped his EP I Been Doing Great, along with a few loosies. His track “Iced Out Baby-G” cracked Complex Canada’s list of the Best Canadian Songs of 2020. He was also featured on Junia-T’s Polariz Music Prize-nominated album Studio Monk.



His project Adult Supervision is due out this year via +1 Records/EMPIRE.

Jenkis, meanwhile, is no stranger to working with Montrealers. Last month he released “Designer Frames,” produced by Kaytranada.